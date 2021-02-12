Two men charged after more than £1,000 of heroin uncovered in Aberdeen raid

Two men have been charged with being concerned with the supply of controlled drugs after police found more than £1,000 of heroin during a raid in an area of Aberdeen.

A quantity of money was also recovered in the search warrant, which was conducted earlier today at an address in Seaton.

Officers said concerned raised by those living in the local area led to the raid, and to the 42-year-old and 36-year-old men being charged.

Constable Emma Willmott said: “This intelligence-led investigation was instigated in response to concerns raised by the local community and continues our commitment to dealing with serious and organised crime, targeting those involved.

“Such investigations are not only preventative, but also assist in connecting and signposting those involved in illegal activities to various sources of help, and support.”