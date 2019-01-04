Two men charged after heroin worth £28,000 recovered in Aberdeen

Heroin worth around £28,000 has been recovered by police in Aberdeen.

The recovery was made in the College Street area of the city yesterday.

Two men, one from the north-east and another from Liverpool, both aged 41, have been charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Calum Bell said: “Police Scotland will continue to target those who choose to involve themselves in the illegal supply of drugs.

“We rely on the support of our communities and continue to encourage anyone with information to report any concerns they have to police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

