Two men charged after heroin and cannabis worth £4,300 seized from north-east home

Two men have been charged after drugs worth more than £4,000 were seized from a north-east home.

Two 25-year-old men have been charged following a drug search at a property on Mid Street, Keith.

Drugs including heroin and cannabis were seized with a street value of around £4,300.

Both men are set to appear in Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Constable Jamie Barclay, from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction unit, said: “Drugs continue to present a danger to our community so it is great to remove a large quantity from circulation and take action against those involved.

“I would encourage anyone with information about drug dealing in the community to get in touch with us by contacting 101. If you wish to report anonymously you can also contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”