Two men charged after golf equipment worth more than £8,000 is stolen from north-east golf clubs

Two men have been charged after a spate of thefts from north-east golf clubs.

Equipment worth more than £8,000 was stolen from golf clubs in Lossiemouth, Brora, and Elgin, along with other locations.

Unattended clubs and bags were taken from Elgin and Lossiemouth clubhouses.

Now, two men from the central belt have been charged in connection with the high-value thefts.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC Scot Hector, Lossiemouth CPT, thanked members of the public for their help in identifying the men.

He also urged golfers to be mindful when leaving their clubs unattended.