Two men charged after drugs worth £2,000 seized in north-east

Two men have been charged after £2,000 worth of drugs were seized in the north-east.

The drugs, which included cocaine and ecstasy, were recovered from a property in Queens Court, Inchmarlo, near Banchory, on Saturday.

The men, aged 18 and 20, have been charged with alleged drug supply offences and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 10 December, 2019.

Constable Christopher Donald, of the Banchory Community Policing Team, said: “The seizure of these drugs sends out a clear message to those involved in such behaviour that we will not tolerate it within our communities.

“We are committed to building our intelligence on drug-related issues and I would urge anyone with information about such activities to report what they know to the police – no matter how small they think it is. It may be the final piece we need to complete a bigger picture.”