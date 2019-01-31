Two men charged after drugs recovered in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged after drugs were recovered in Aberdeen.

A 22-year-old man has been charged after cannabis was recovered during an intelligence-led operation in the Northfield area.

Another 22-year-old man was charged following the recovery of heroin, cannabis and a three figure sum of cash. He was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

A further two people – a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman – were also arrested following the recovery of cannabis and a four-figure sum of cash. They have been released pending further inquiries.

The police activity at the three addresses yesterday was led by CID officers along with assistance from the local Community Policing Team and dog unit.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “I would like to thank the local community for your patience while this activity took place.”

He added: “Illegal drugs bring nothing but misery to communities which is why we are committed to carrying out consistent proactive activity.

“We rely on the public to let us know their concerns abut drug misuses so that we can put our resources to the right places and at the right times – contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you think you have information which could help.”