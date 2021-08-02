Two men charged after driving over 90mph on same stretch of A90

Two men have been charged by police after driving at 95mph and 103mph on the same stretch of a road in the north-east.

The first man, a 39-year-old, was pulled over by officers on the A90 near Balmedie after he was clocked driving at 103mph.

A 23-year-old was also stopped in the same area after being caught at 95mph.

Both men have been charged with road traffic offences.

Back in March, it was revealed that almost 10,000 drivers were caught speeding on the A90, which stretches from Fraserburgh to Perth, last year – more than any other road in Scotland.

A 39 year old male was stopped after driving a vehicle at 103 mph on the #A90 near #Balmedie A 23 year old male was stopped after driving a vehicle at 95 mph on the #A90 near #Balmedie Both drivers have been charged for road traffic offences.#SlowDownSaveLives#MintlawRP pic.twitter.com/njkelLVGlq — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) August 2, 2021

This was despite the stay-at-home restrictions that were in place for much of the year to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a motorist was reported after travelling at 107mph on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) section of the road.

Issues highlighted online

A post on the North East Police Division Facebook page on Monday morning called on people to suggest ideas for tackling speeders on the region’s roads.

It said: “Think the police should have better things to do than pick on speeders? Over 100 people died on Scotland’s roads last year.

“We think that’s well worth our attention. We want to make speeding socially unacceptable on Scotland’s roads. What’s your thoughts?”

The post attracted almost 1,000 reactions and around 500 comments in the six hours after it was published, with many members of the public drawing attention to places they feel are particularly problematic.

One said: “Too many people dying in road accidents.

“Speeding is what you see every time one travels to Aberdeen from Peterhead and the Fraserburgh road too often.”

Another said: “Having just moved here last year from Glasgow I cannot believe the amount of drivers who tailgate you and especially the amount of young drivers who think they are invincible.

“I drive daily from Peterhead to Fraserburgh and its took me a while to get used to the roads up here.”