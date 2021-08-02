Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Two men charged after driving over 90mph on same stretch of A90

By Craig Munro
02/08/2021, 5:12 pm Updated: 02/08/2021, 5:39 pm
Last year, more drivers were caught speeding on the A90 than any other road in Scotland. Picture by Steve MacDougall
Two men have been charged by police after driving at 95mph and 103mph on the same stretch of a road in the north-east.

The first man, a 39-year-old, was pulled over by officers on the A90 near Balmedie after he was clocked driving at 103mph.

A 23-year-old was also stopped in the same area after being caught at 95mph.

Both men have been charged with road traffic offences.

Back in March, it was revealed that almost 10,000 drivers were caught speeding on the A90, which stretches from Fraserburgh to Perth, last year – more than any other road in Scotland.

This was despite the stay-at-home restrictions that were in place for much of the year to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, a motorist was reported after travelling at 107mph on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) section of the road.

Issues highlighted online

A post on the North East Police Division Facebook page on Monday morning called on people to suggest ideas for tackling speeders on the region’s roads.

It said: “Think the police should have better things to do than pick on speeders? Over 100 people died on Scotland’s roads last year.

“We think that’s well worth our attention. We want to make speeding socially unacceptable on Scotland’s roads. What’s your thoughts?”

The post attracted almost 1,000 reactions and around 500 comments in the six hours after it was published, with many members of the public drawing attention to places they feel are particularly problematic.

A police car chasing after someone who had been caught speeding on the A90. Picture by Heather Fowlie

One said: “Too many people dying in road accidents.

“Speeding is what you see every time one travels to Aberdeen from Peterhead and the Fraserburgh road too often.”

Another said: “Having just moved here last year from Glasgow I cannot believe the amount of drivers who tailgate you and especially the amount of young drivers who think they are invincible.

“I drive daily from Peterhead to Fraserburgh and its took me a while to get used to the roads up here.”