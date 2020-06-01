Two men charged after cannabis plants and £29,000 of herbal cannabis discovered in Aberdeen property

Two men have been charged after cannabis plants and £29,000 worth of herbal cannabis were discovered in an Aberdeen property.

Police searched an address in Justice Port, Aberdeen, and two men, aged 33 and 34, were arrested and charged in connection with the discovery.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Graeme Moir, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “Police Scotland takes a robust approach in the detection and disruption of persons involved in drug dealing. This not only blights the lives of those using drugs, but also the lives of residents who live nearby.

“Signs of a cannabis cultivation can include blacked out windows, unusual sounds of fans, additional lighting/heating equipment being taken to the address and also an associated smell.

“I would urge anyone who is living with neighbours whom they suspect of being involved in drug dealing to report their concerns to police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”