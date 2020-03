Two men have been charged in connection with an assault at an Aberdeen supermarket.

The incident happened at Sainsbury’s on Guild Street on Wednesday February 26.

The men – aged 37 and 35 – will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PC John Calder, of the City Centre Problem Solving Team, said: “Thankfully nobody was injured as a result of this incident.

“Violent incidents such as this are not welcome in the city centre and we will thoroughly investigate any cases which are reported to us.”