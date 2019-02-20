Two men charged after alleged theft of car in Aberdeen

Two men have been charged after the alleged theft of a car in Aberdeen.

The vehicle, a grey BMW 1 series, was allegedly stolen from the Raeburn Place area in Aberdeen between 7.30pm on Monday and 7.30am yesterday.

The men, aged 29 and 30, have been charged in relation to an alleged housebreaking, theft of motor vehicle and road traffic offences.

Police confirmed there was a pursuit prior to the individuals being arrested and the vehicle has been recovered.

The men are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Andy Machray said: “We are committed to tackling acquisitive crime in the north-east. If you see or hear any suspicious activity at any time of the day we would always encourage you to phone us in with this information on 101.”

