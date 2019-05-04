Two men charged after alleged robbery at north-east bank

Two men have been arrested after an alleged robbery at a north-east bank.

Officers were called to a branch on Broad Street in Peterhead, shortly after midday.

A small amount of money was reported stolen.

A 59-year-old man and a 47-year-old man have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance immediately following this incident.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police can call 101, quoting incident 1665 of May 1, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

No one was injured in the incident.