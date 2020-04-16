Two men arrested in connection with attempted murder in Aberdeen

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder in Aberdeen.

A 19-year-old was hurt in an incident in the Walker Road area of Torry at around 3.10am today.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Two men, both aged 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident – which officers are treating as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area to contact police as soon as possible.”

“Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0370 of April 16.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”