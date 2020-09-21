Two men arrested following police search at Moray hotel

Two men have been arrested after police swooped on a Moray hotel to conduct a drugs search.
Locals reported around nine police cars surrounding the Highlander Hotel in Buckie at around 6pm on Sunday.
Police have now confirmed that two men have been arrested.
A spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm two men have been arrested in connection with drug supply offences after a premises on West Church Street, Buckie, was searched on Sunday evening, September 20, 2020.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
