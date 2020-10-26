Two men arrested following disturbance in Aberdeen

Two men have been arrested following a disturbance in Aberdeen this afternoon.
Police were called to Baker Street shortly after midday.
A spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a disturbance on Baker Street around 12.30pm this afternoon.
“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have both been arrested.
“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”
