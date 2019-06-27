Two men arrested following death of man in north-east

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in the north-east.

A police probe was sparked after the man died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after an incident just outside Cuminestown.

Police were called to an address in the area at about 4.45am yesterday and an injured man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

However, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died.

It is understood the incident took place in Greeness, two miles south of the village.

A property was sealed off by police and officers were standing guard at the end of the driveway.

Police said two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the Turriff and Cuminestown areas while we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have been an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

He added: “Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported a male patient to ARI.”

Turriff and District Councillor Alastair Forsyth added: “I feel a great sadness that this has happened.”