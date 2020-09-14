Two men arrested and charged after numerous shop break-ins across Scotland including north-east

Police have arrested and charged two males, both aged 31, in connection with seven separate housebreakings at commercial premises across Scotland.

The men, from the south of England area, are to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today following the incidents that occurred between Sunday, August 30 and Sunday, September 6.

Stores hit by the men included Aberdeen’s Marks & Spencer Foodhall on Denmore Road in the Bridge of Don area and Elgin’s Harbro Country Store on Edgar Road.

Premises in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Forres and Glenrothes were also targeted.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling serious and organised crime and we rely on information from our communities to help us.

“I want to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and colleagues at North Wales Police who were also involved.

“Our inquiries continue and anyone with information about any break-ins should contact us.”

Police can be reached by calling 101.