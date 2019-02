Two men have been arrested after the alleged theft of a car in Aberdeen.

The vehicle, a grey BMW 1 series, was allegedly stolen from the Raeburn Place area in the city between 7.30pm yesterday and 7.30am today.

Police confirmed there was a pursuit prior to the individuals being arrested and the vehicle has been recovered. The men were caught in the Elmbank area of the city.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident 434 of 19 February.