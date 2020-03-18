Two men appear in court in Aberdeen accused of having sex with an animal

Two men have appeared in court in Aberdeen accused of bestiality.

Joshua Paterson, 19, and Jordan Turnbull, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today charged with bestiality.

Turnbull is also charged with publishing, selling, distributing, making or printing obscene material.

A third man, Mark Findlater, 32, is charged with with publishing, selling, distributing, making or printing obscene material.

Paterson, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, Turnbull, whose general address was given as Galashiels and Findlater, whose general address was given as Angus, entered no plea.

The hearing was held in private.

The case was committed for further examination and all three men were released on bail.

A date for their next appearance in court is to be confirmed.