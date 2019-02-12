Two men accused of racially offensive comments during Aberdeen v Rangers game

Two men have been accused of making racially offensive remarks at the Aberdeen v Rangers match at Pittodrie last week.

Officers were made aware of an incident during the game on Wednesday evening by a number of spectators and an investigation was launched.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal and the men – aged 47 and 57 and both from Aberdeen – will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sergeant Ross Geddes, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: “I would like to thank those who brought their concerns to our attention and to those who assisted with our investigation.

“Offensive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated and anyone who becomes involved in disorder will be dealt with robustly.”