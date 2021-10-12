Two men charged after £13,000 goods – including four bikes – stolen from Aberdeen garages

Two men are due to appear in court today in connection with a spate of break-ins at private garages in Aberdeen.

Four specialist mountain bikes and other property worth around £13,400 were stolen during the thefts on Beaconsfield Place and Fountainhall Road, which happened between Saturday and Sunday.

Police have now confirmed a 17-year-old and 21-year-old have been charged, and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.

Officers said they have recovered some of the stolen property, including the bikes.

They have urged members of the public to step up their security measures and be “extra vigilant” about keeping sheds, garages and outhouses locked and belongings properly secured.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “Further investigation into these thefts remains ongoing and we are following a positive line of inquiry.

“At this time, I’d also like to remind local residents to be extra vigilant with the security of their homes, garages and any outbuildings.”