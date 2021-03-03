A mum is bringing cheer to people during lockdown by writing about the adventures of her cute new pet pigs online.

Michelle Barclay-Dunbar was brought up on a farm and wanted to own one of the pink furry creatures since watching the film Babe.

She decided to treat herself during lockdown and brought three-month-old Lady Marmalade and Lord Chadwick back to her Oyne family home last month.

And the cute pet siblings – the litter of a pig which made an appearance on the hit TV show Game of Thrones – have now become stars themselves on social media.

Michelle has been sharing a lot of adorable photos of her piglets on Facebook to spread some cheer during these challenging times.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Supplied by Michelle Marie Barcl © Supplied by Michelle Marie Barcl © Supplied by Michelle Marie Barcl © Supplied by Michelle Marie Barcl © Supplied by Michelle Marie Barcl © Supplied by Michelle Marie Barcl © Supplied by Michelle Marie Barcl

Michelle said: “I always had it in my head that one day I would live my dream and I would have piglets.

“So during the lockdown, I decided to realise that dream.”

Michelle carried out a lot of research before she got the pigs as pets to make sure she could take care of the intelligent animals.

“I got them over a month ago – it was very much like taking a puppy home.

“They were toilet-trained within a couple of days.

“I have a big garden and they have an area where they can dig in the mud and keep themselves happy.

“I also got a special license from my local MP so I can walk them.

“Since they are classed as livestock, they had to be tagged and I had to mark out the area where I’d be walking them.

© Supplied by Michelle Marie Barclay-Dunbar

“I won’t be taking them very far, but I can now take them down the back road near my house in Oyne and to my son Brandyn’s school – Oyne Primary School.”

Michelle also owns two kittens and two rabbits and says her seven-year-old loves the animals.

She said: “He’s very good with animals.

“I think the secret is to be relaxed and treat them a bit like people – look into their eyes and see deeper than just an animal.

“He also likes to train them and make them do little tricks like going round in a circle.”

© Supplied by Michelle Marie Barclay-Dunbar

At the moment, the pigs sleep in the house.

Michelle said: “They know when their bedtime is – they go to bed at 7pm.

“We like to chill out with them on the sofa because they’re so affectionate and cuddly.”

Since the family has enjoyed taking care of the piglets so much, Michelle is hoping to get a third piglet on her birthday in mid-April.

The Aberdeenshire mum, who works in the oil and gas industry, also runs an AirBnb Glenbogie next to her house and hopes that once the restrictions allow, her guests will enjoy seeing and playing with the piglets.

Passionate about spreading positivity, Michelle has also completed a life coaching course and is now a ‘happyologist’.

She said: “I work full time in oil and gas, but on Saturday mornings I’m a life coach.

“I try to help people find happiness and bring a ray of sunshine to their lives.

“I put a daily happiness tip on my stories on social media and do a lot of Zoom chats too.”

Click here to follow Michelle on social media to see her happiness tips and quotes.