Windows worth £7,500 smashed in vandal attack at Aberdeen Sports Village

Two large windows have been smashed at Aberdeen Sports Village in an incident which will cost the charity £7,500.

Police are appealing with information following the vandalism on Linksfield Road.

It happened on Saturday January 2, with police keen to trace three individuals seen in the area at about 9pm.

The Aberdeen Sports Village has been shut due to Covid since December 23.

The facility includes a pool, running track and squash courts and is often used by students from the surrounding Aberdeen University.

A police spokesman from the Seaton and Tillydrone Community Policing Team said: “We have carried out inquiries into this incident, but have yet to identify who is responsible.

“The cost of repair to the business is estimated to be in the region of £7500, a huge expense when businesses continue to struggle to operate through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is thought that a number of members of the public may have been in the area at the time of this incident and we urge them to contact police with any knowledge.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact police on 101, or via the Police Scotland website.