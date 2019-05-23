Two injured in A90 motorbike crash

Two men have been injured after a crash on a major north-east road between two motorbikes.

Police were called to the A90 northbound slip road which leads to the A92 at Dunnottar at 2.20pm.

Officers were forced to close the road while the accident was dealt with re-opening at 3.45pm.

One driver suffered a number of grazes and was described as “walking wounded” by a Police Scotland spokesman, and the other was said to have suffered potentially broken ribs.

Ambulance crews were on scene, however it is not clear if either of the drivers were taken to hospital.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.