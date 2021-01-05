Two injured following crash near Huntly

Two people have been injured in a two-car crash near Huntly.

The accident happened at about 7.30am on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Paramedics were in attendance with it understood they were due to be taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A96 near Huntly around 7.30am on Tuesday January 5.

“Two people have been passed into the care of the ambulance service and were to be taken to hospital.”

A road closure had been put in place, however, the route was fully reopened by 9.40am.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters were not requested to attend.