Two in hospital after one-vehicle crash on A90

Two people have been taken to hospital in Aberdeen after a crash on the A90.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the Aberdeen to Dundee road, two miles south of Laurencekirk.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the road shut, shortly before 1pm following the collision, which involved a red Citroen Picasso.

According to Scottish Ambulance Service, two people were taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12.48 to attend a road traffic incident on the A90 south of Laurencekirk.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road reopened at around 4.30pm.