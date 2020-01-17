Two in hospital after crash on A96

A section of the A96 was shut for more than an hour after a two-vehicle crash.

The collision involving a red Ford Fiesta and a red Renault Captur, happened just outside Keith at around 1.50pm.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, however, their injuries are not thought to be serious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to a two-vehicle crash on Haughs Road, the A96, at about 1.50pm.

“Both drivers were taken to hospital.

“The road was closed and reopened at around 3.05pm.”