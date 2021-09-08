Two in dock over alleged ‘danger of life’ assault with blade and hammer

Two men have appeared in court charged with a serious assault “to the danger of life” involving a blade and hammer.

Police were contacted over two incidents within the space of five minutes at Sheddocksley playing fields on Monday evening, first in relation to a report of a dog being attacked by another dog, and then to an alleged serious assault on a man.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital following the alleged assault.

And now two men have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, with one of them also facing a charge under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Men facing danger of life charge

Craig Dick, 34, and Craig Strachan 26, both faced a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of life.

It is understood the allegation involves the use of a blade and a hammer.

Dick also faced a charge relating to a dog being “dangerously out of control”, as well as a charge of assault to injury and robbery and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Meanwhile, Strachan also faced two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

No plea during hearing

The men, both of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the hearing.

The case against them was committed for further examination and Strachan was granted bail while Dick was remanded in custody.

Dick is expected to appear again within the next eight days.

No date was fixed for Strachan’s next appearance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.45 pm on Monday, September 6, a woman reported that her cavapoochon dog had allegedly been attacked and seriously injured by a Staffordshire pit bull terrier in the Sheddocksley Playing Fields.

“In a separate incident, but nearby, around 8.50pm, police were called after a 35-year-old man was allegedly seriously assaulted also within the playing fields. He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains for treatment.”

Toni Bennett, the owner of the cavapoochon dog, named Ziggy, which was allegedly attacked, spoke of her devastation and the horror injuries.

