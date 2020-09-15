Two hurt in one-vehicle crash on north-east road

Two people have been involved in a one-vehicle crash on a road between Westhill and Blackburn.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the incident, which occured near the Tertowie Livery Yard and was reported around 1.40pm.

Drivers have also been warned of a fuel spill on the road as a result of the crash.

A fire spokeswoman said: “Two appliances from North Anderson Drive attended an RTC involving one vehicle.

“We assisted to release a casualty, and there was another casualty who was out prior to our arrival.

“We used a hose-reel jet, a reciprocating saw and some small tools, and we stabilised the car as well.”

A police spokesman said: “This came in to us around 1.40pm near Tertowie Delivery Yard.

“It was a one vehicle crash, and the ambulance and fire service attended. There was fuel spilled in the crash, which will be getting cleared up.”