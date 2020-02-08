Two hurt in north-east crash

Emergency services were called out following a crash on a north-east road which left two people hurt.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene of the three-vehicle crash on the A950 yesterday.

The road was shut in both directions at Cairngall, near Longside, following the incident, which happened shortly after 2.30pm.

Diversions were put in place by police to allow drivers to bypass the incident.

Two ambulances were also in attendance at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed two people had been injured in the crash. However, it was not clear whether they had been taken to hospital in the wake of the collision.

She said: “We received a report of a crash involving three cars on the A950 at Cairngall.

“Two people were injured. However, their injuries were not life-threatening.”

The road was reopened around two hours later once the collision had been cleared.