Two people hurt following gas explosion at Aberdeen home

Two people were injured in a gas explosion at a home in Aberdeen.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident at 9.20pm yesterday.

Two appliances were sent from Aberdeen Central Fire Station to the scene, on Sycamore Place in Ferryhill.

The fire service attended to make the scene safe and investigate the cause.

Crews also disconnected the gas supply to the property to ensure the safety of the structure and other nearby residents.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “There was no fire at the property, so our units weren’t required to do much.”

Engineers from gas company SGN were also on scene from around 9.30pm to investigate the cause.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident and a Police Scotland spokesman said one of the casualties was taken to hospital.

Both injured people had escaped the home before emergency services arrived.

A spokesman for Police Scotland told the Evening Express there were no suspicious circumstances.

He added: “We received a call from the fire service at 9.23pm to attend a property on Sycamore Place following a gas explosion.

“Our involvement was to assist the fire service and engineers in their work, as they investigated the cause.

“We were there to secure the property, and to protect the scene until the structure was deemed safe.”

Police could not say if officers were still at the scene, but confirmed units were on Sycamore Place into “the early hours of this morning”.