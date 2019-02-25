Two hurt as car crashes into ditch in north-east

Two people were injured after a car ended up in a ditch near a north-east road.

Police were called to the scene of the one-car crash on the B9025 near Boyndie, between Banff and Portsoy, on Saturday night.

A male and female suffered “minor injuries”, according to a spokesman for Police Scotland.

The female occupant was trapped for a short time but officers were able to help her get out of the car.

A call was also made to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which sent two appliances, from Banff and Portsoy, but they were not required to cut the woman free from the vehicle.

The police spokesman said: “We received the call that a car was in a ditch.

“One female occupant was trapped but was able to self-evacuate with help from ourselves.

“The ambulance was also called to the scene, but no one was taken to hospital.”