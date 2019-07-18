Two homes evacuated and north-east road shut for three weeks due to subsidence

A major north-east road has been shut for three weeks and two homes have been evacuated after subsidence was discovered.

An emergency road order was issued for a section of the A957 in Stonehaven, between Invercarron Cottage and the A92.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, two neighboring properties have been evacuated.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “The A957 between Invercarron Cottage to the A92 has been closed effective immediately due to road subsidence.

“Two neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

“We are working with the Stonehaven Flood Protection Scheme contractor to establish the extent of the damage and to get the road reopened as soon as possible.”

Police Scotland was called to the scene at 10.30am this morning due to the issue.

According to the emergency road order, work to repair the carriageway is not expected to be complete until August 7.

Emergency road closure in place in Stonehaven. The A957 between Invercarron Cottage to the A92 closed because of possible road subsidence. Currently closed for 21 days. You can see the info on our website: https://t.co/ltT8qhpA0M (look for A957 emergency closure on the list). pic.twitter.com/H7qXSYttl9 — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) July 18, 2019

A diversion for motorists is in place via the A92, Aberdeen bypass roundabout, David Street and Allardice Street.

Stagecoach has advised passengers a diversion is in place on “all 747 and X7 services”.

#NscotServiceUpdate Due to an emergency road closure in Stonehaven all 747 and X7 services are currently not able to go via Dunnotar Avenue(A957) in Stonehaven so are diverted via A90, A92 and B979 both ways till the road will reopen. — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) July 18, 2019

Aberdeenshire Council has been contacted for comment.