Two girls, 13, charged after assault at Union Square

by Callum Main
31/12/2018, 5:26 pm Updated: 31/12/2018, 5:51 pm
Two schoolgirls have been charged after an assault at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The incident happened at Union Square at around 6pm on Boxing day.

Police have confirmed two 13-year-old girls have been charged in connection with the incident in which another girl, of the same age, was assaulted.

She was not seriously injured.

PC Robyn Collie said: “We worked closely with Union Square while inquiries were carried and continue to do so.

“We remain committed to detecting and preventing incidents of this nature.

“The two 13-year-old girls will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”

