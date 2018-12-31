Two girls, 13, charged after assault at Union Square

Two schoolgirls have been charged after an assault at an Aberdeen shopping centre.

The incident happened at Union Square at around 6pm on Boxing day.

Police have confirmed two 13-year-old girls have been charged in connection with the incident in which another girl, of the same age, was assaulted.

She was not seriously injured.

PC Robyn Collie said: “We worked closely with Union Square while inquiries were carried and continue to do so.

“We remain committed to detecting and preventing incidents of this nature.

“The two 13-year-old girls will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”