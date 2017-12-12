Four flights cancelled and nearly a dozen delayed in Aberdeen

Four flights has been cancelled and nearly a dozen others have been delayed today.

The 7.05am Flybe flight to Birmingham was cancelled, the return flight from the Midlands, due to land at 10.25am, has also been scrapped.

The 10.15am flight from Amsterdam has been cancelled this morning, as has the 10.55am return trip at the Netherlands.

Arrivals from Norwich, Humberside (via Durham Tees), Amsterdam and Oslo have been delayed.

Depatures to Newcastle, Norwich, Humberside, Durham Tees and Amsterdam are also running behind schedule.