Two events at north-east festival cancelled

Two events at a north-east festival have been cancelled due to low ticket sales.

More than 90 events will still take place for the Across the Grain Festival, which is set to open this weekend.

However, the Big Fat Electric Ceilidh in Inverurie, due to take place in the Town Hall on October 12, and The Shelter, a performance of spoken word, live drawing and recorded sound at Peterhead Theatre due to take place on Saturday October 26, have been cancelled.

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “In terms of organising a festival of this scale, which has almost 100 events right across Aberdeenshire, it is not unusual to have to cancel some of the planned events.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“This is only the second year of Across the Grain and we are very much still testing the waters to see what the people of Aberdeenshire want, in order to improve on future programming.

“We would encourage anyone thinking of going to one of the upcoming Across the Grain events throughout October to book their place – the large majority are free, but we need to be able to gauge interest, especially where the costs may be significant to put on an event.”