Two emergency service workers attacked every day in north-east

More than two emergency service workers are attacked in the north-east every day, new figures show.

Latest Police Scotland statistics show cops, paramedics or firefighters were attacked 512 times in a 274-day period – an average of 2.3 a day.

The figures show the number of assaults in the region between April 1 2018 and the end of the year.

The number has decreased slightly from 522 in the same period in 2017.

Of the 517 latest incidents, 287 were in Aberdeen, 149 were in Aberdeenshire and 76 were in Moray – all within the North East Division.

There were a further 55 incidents in Angus.

Across Scotland, there were a total of 5,182 incidents in the same period.

Service chiefs have called for people to show respect to their workers.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Every year, ambulance crews report incidents of physical assault, ranging from pushing and punching to spitting and attack with a variety of weapons.

“They deserve more respect for their dedication to patient care, often provided in the most challenging of situations.

“In most of these incidents, alcohol is a key factor in the aggressive behaviour of patients.”

He added: “Our staff should not have to fear for their own safety when treating patients.”

The service send ambulance crews on aggression-management training courses – and some paramedics responding to 999 calls in the north-east are told to stay back until the police arrive.

“If any crews feel their safety may be compromised, they are instructed to wait near the scene and await support from the police, or additional ambulance crews,” said the spokesman.

In previous years, police have had to accompany firefighters attending incidents on November 5 in some areas of the city, over concerns yobs could throw stones at them.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service response and resilience director Lewis Ramsay said: “Attacks on emergency responders are completely unacceptable and I am sure the public would be outraged by incidents where firefighters have been targeted.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues, including the police, when they have to escort us at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “All crimes against emergency workers are unacceptable and are fully investigated by Police Scotland.

“We work closely with other emergency services and regularly participate in joint on-scene incident management training. This has fostered closer working relationships with staff from other emergency services.

“First responders are now more confident in reporting and recording such incidents.”