Two due in court after £75,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen

Two people are due in court today after £75,000 heroin was found at an address in Aberdeen.
Police made the find at a property in Great Northern Road yesterday.
As well as the drugs, they also seized more than £10,000 cash.
A 56-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the find.
They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.
Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities continues to be a priority for us.
“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.”
