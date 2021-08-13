Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Two due in court after £75,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
13/08/2021, 3:39 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Two people are due in court today after £75,000 heroin was found at an address in Aberdeen.

Police made the find at a property in Great Northern Road yesterday.

As well as the drugs, they also seized more than £10,000 cash.

A 56-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the find.

They are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Tackling illegal drugs and removing them from our communities continues to be a priority for us.

“We rely on the support of the public to build intelligence on drug-related issues so that we can act on their concerns.”