Two Don’s legends to appear at north-east charity fundraiser

Don’s legends, Joe Harper and Drew Jarvie will make an appearance at an upcoming fundraising event for North East Sensory Services (Ness).

The Aberdonian icons will take part in a question and answer session in front of fans and charity patrons.

Long-time Don’s fan and BBC sports presenter Richard Gordon will host the event.

Joe Harper, in his time at Aberdeen FC became the club’s top goalscorer with 206 goals in major competitions.

Drew Jarvie was on the Aberdeen FC team roster when they won both the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish League in the 1976/77 season.

The ‘Dine with the Dons’ event will take place on November 5 at Chester Hall and is a great opportunity to raise funds for the work being done by Ness in the north-east.

Ness primarily works with people who suffer from impairments such as eyesight or hearing loss.

They have supported over 6,500 people in the north-east with their services.

Lynn Batham, community fundraising coordinator with Ness, said: “This is a great chance for Aberdeen fans to hear from some of the club’s most legendary figures.

“It promises to be a fascinating couple of hours, and the money raised will go directly towards helping people with sensory impairment across the north-east.

“We’re extremely grateful to both Joe Harper and Drew Jarvie for being so generous with their time and effort, and of course to Richard Gordon who will MC the event.

“The cash raised means we can provide more help to deaf and blind people of all ages, helping them achieve increased independence in their lives and supporting them with activities.”