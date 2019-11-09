Green light for north-east CCTV network

Plans for a dedicated CCTV network in a north-east town have been approved.

Rediscover Peterhead is behind the installation of 12 cameras at nine different locations in the town centre.

The system will cover Broad Street, Drummers Corner, Marischal Street, Back Street, the council’s Buchan House and the sheriff court, at Longate, on the Apex Church on Chapel Street and at the corner of Maiden Street and Tolbooth Wynd.

Three of the cameras would be fixed to existing buildings on wall brackets while others would be placed on 19ft steel columns.

There will also be two wifi radio relays at two sites, required to transmit images to the recording system which will be housed at the Peterhead Police Station.

A report on the planning application to set up a camera and radio unit said it would not have a negative impact on the conservation area and would also boost safety and security.

The document said: “In conclusion, the installation of CCTV cameras and their associated fixings will have a visual impact on the street and the wider character of the conservation area and the listed buildings.

“However, it is considered that through the use of appropriate conditions, the installation of a CCTV camera at Maiden Street and a wifi radio relay unit at 2 Merchant Street is acceptable and would not have a detrimental impact on the appearance and character of the Peterhead Central Conservation Area, or any listed building.

“Additionally, it can be argued that the proposed development will create a safer, securer and more attractive town centre environment for the public and business alike, a key quality of a successful place.”

Retailers in Peterhead called for a CCTV system following a string of incidents at shops in the town last November.

A petition backing the move gathered more than 800 signatures and was handed over to council bosses at the start of the year.

Aberdeen Technical Services Ltd has been appointed to install the new network in the town.

Gilbert Burnett from Buchan Aquatics launched the petition last year and is happy progress is being made.

He said: “I am glad I started the petition last November and got the ball rolling.

“I don’t know how long it would’ve taken Peterhead to get CCTV if we hadn’t done this.”

Peterhead-based solicitor Iain Jane has welcomed the move, but was worried about any blind spots.

He said: “I am concerned it is just a fixed system and feel that is the cheap option and those who have the most to fear from detection by the CCTV will quickly learn where the blind spots are.”

Rediscover Peterhead manager Leslie Forsyth said the cameras will be installed at the start of next year.

He said: “We have all the planning in place now.

“The project is on time and expect work to start on them in the first week of January.”