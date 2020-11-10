Two deaths in north-east as 832 new Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours

Two north-east residents are among the 39 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours by the Scottish Government.

The deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A further 20 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the region in the past 24 hours, with a total of 832 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

The 39 deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,079.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 75,187 with the new cases representing 9.5% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,239 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 102 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,049,800 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 974,613 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 20 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,655.