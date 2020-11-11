Two deaths in Aberdeen as 64 deaths reported in Scotland, the highest daily total since May

Two Aberdeen residents are among the 64 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours by the Scottish Government.

This daily national death total is the biggest since May.

A further 51 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across the north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,261 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

The 64 deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,143.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 76,448 with the new cases representing 6.5% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,235 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 93 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,057,929 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 981,481 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 51 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,706.