Two cut out of car after crash in north-east town

Two people have been cut free from a vehicle after a two-car crash in a north-east town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to scene, at the corner of Windmill Street and King Street in Peterhead.

Crews used hydraulic cutting gear to free the people from the car.

One of the vehicles, believed to be a black Ford Fiesta and a white Land Rover Freelander, is thought to be on its side.

The fire service left the scene just before 2.28pm, with the two injuries in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that the road is currently closed.

She said: “We have closed the road, while the fire service help to remove the person from the vehicle.

“An ambulance is also currently on scene.”