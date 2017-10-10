Two Aberdeen pubs in bid to remain open until 2am

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two Aberdeen bars are the latest licensed venues to lodge a bid to remain open an hour later.

Paramount Bar on Bon Accord Street has applied to stay open until 2am at weekends instead of its current 1am closing time.

Meanwhile, Slains Castle, on the city’s Belmont Street wants to remain open until 2am, seven days a week.

Both applications were expected to come before members of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board today.

The two bars are the latest in a string of late-night venues to apply to the local authority in a bid to stay open later.

In March, members of the board agreed to extend the opening hours of Soul on Union Street from 1am to 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.

However, a move by Babylon nightclub on Alford Place to stay open until 4am instead of 3am was knocked back by board members.

Police Scotland objected to the application and said any change to operating hours would impact on police resources.