Two children rescued from roof of Aberdeen school

Two youngsters have been rescued from the roof of an Aberdeen secondary school.

Fire crews were called to Northfield Academy shortly after 4pm following reports of the youths being stuck on the roof of the school onGranitehill Place.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 4.16pm to attend and the firefighters got the youths off the roof.

“The stop message for the incident came in at 4.56pm.”