Two charged with dangerous driving after incidents on north-east roads

Two men have been charged with dangerous driving after police caught motorists travelling at “grossly excessive speeds”.

A 29-year-old was charged over an incident where a vehicle was detected at 109mph on the A952, Mintlaw to Cortes road – a 60mph zone – at around 7pm yesterday.

Meanwhile a 17-year-old was also stopped yesterday after a vehicle was caught going at 65mph in a 30mph zone on South Road in Peterhead at around 10.20pm.

Both drivers have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At the time of both incidents the road was wet following the recent heavy rain with police describing the conditions as poor.

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: “It is extremely disappointing to find that within the space of a few hours two motorists were stopped for driving at extremely high speed, particularly given the poor weather and road conditions at the time.

“Regardless of the weather conditions, any error at such high speed would almost certainly result in serious injury at the very least.

“If convicted of dangerous driving motorists will face a driving ban, a criminal record, and most likely a substantial fine or the possibility of a prison sentence.

“Speed limits are there for a reason and should not be regarded as a target. If the conditions are poor adjust your driving and reduce your speed accordingly.

“Road Casualty Reduction is an absolute priority for Police Scotland and we will continue to carry out operations to promote road safety.

“If you have concerns these can be reported to us on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”