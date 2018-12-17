Two charged over break-ins in north-east

Two men have been charged after series of housebreakings in the north-east.

A 27-year-old has been charged in connection with the theft of copper from an industrial premises in Colpy, a theft by housebreaking at Craigmile Plumbing in Inverurie and the theft of metal in the Kintore.

All of the incidents took place this month.

The man has also been charged in connection with a housebreaking with intent to steal at Odfjell Drill in Aberdeen on Friday.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man has been charged with theft by housebreaking after an incident on Bedford Road on Friday.

Both are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant George Nixon said: “We are grateful to members of the public who assisted us while inquiries were carried out.

“We rely on the support of our communities and continue to urge anyone who sees anything unusual or suspicious to contact us as soon as possible with as much information including any descriptions of people or vehicles. In an emergency always dial 999.”