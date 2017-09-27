Two charged over alleged hare coursing in Aberdeenshire

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Two men have been charged after incidents of alleged hare coursing in the North-east.

The incidents happened between June 16 and June 18 in the Rothienorman and Turriff areas.

The men, aged 30 and 23, were charged in connection with alleged hare coursing and various road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are due to appear in court at a later date.

Pc Graham Crawford said: “Hare coursing is a cruel activity which is not acceptable.

“We will fully investigate any reports that we receive and extend our thanks to members of the public who have assisted us.

“We continue to urge people to get in touch with us with any concerns they may have.

“We can be contacted on 101 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.”