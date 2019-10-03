Two charged in connection with shoplifting incidents in Aberdeen

Two people have been charged in connection with shoplifting offences in Aberdeen.

A 37-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were charged after alcohol worth more than £1,000 was stolen from north-east shops.

Inspector Stephen Robertson, of the Kittybrewster community policing team, said: “We have a concentration of retail premises in our area and ongoing collaborative work between police and retailers is now quickly identifying offenders, making stores less vulnerable to crime and ensures that offenders are stopped in their tracks.”

The pair are due in court at a later date.