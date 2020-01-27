Two charged after string of bad behaviour in Aberdeen city centre

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of incidents in Aberdeen city centre.

A man and a woman, both aged 34, were charged following a series of incidents, including theft, fraud, assault and abusive behaviour which happened over a period of four days.

The incidents happened in Union Square, Fonthill Road and the Torry area from Tuesday January 21 to Friday January 24.

The pair will appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Constable Ben Troell-Smith of the West End community policing team said: “This was a joint investigation between the city centre problem solving and local policing teams into the circumstances of these incidents.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying those responsible. This sends a clear message that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated in our community.”