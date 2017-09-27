Two charged after spate of alleged thefts in Aberdeenshire villages

Two men have been charged following a number of thefts in Aberdeenshire.

Four bikes, tools, a musical instrument and gardening equipment were taken from sheds and garages in the Huntly area.

Items were taken from vehicles in the Church Street area of Huntly and the Mount Street area of Dufftown and bike equipment was taken from a shed in Kennethmont,

The men, a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old have been charged in connection with the thefts, they are due to appear in court at a later date.

Pc Caileag Walker of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU) said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their cooperation and for information provided in connection with this investigation.”

She added: “Please ensure your valuables are always locked and secure as in the majority of cases we often find that garages or sheds have been left unlocked.

“Tackling acquisitive crime is a priority for police across the North-east and day-in day-out we target a large amount of resources to prevent such crimes from happening in the first place.

“No matter where you live no one can be complacent so please, please ensure your homes, garages and sheds are always secure and that your vehicles are locked.”